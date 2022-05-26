Director of government financial watchdog Rohit Chopra looks for signs of stress as consumers increase debt to deal with inflation

Rohit Chopra leads the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the federal agency whose mission is to protect consumers from "abusive and deceptive financial practices." As the director of the CFPB, he is keeping a close eye on trouble spots that could potentially cause another financial crisis. With inflation significantly impacting household budgets for millions of Americans, Chopra is focused on how financial products and services are being used or misused. Chopra said housing and mortgage debt are topping his watch list right now. "There are a lot of metro areas where first-time homebuyers are almost locked out," he said. "They're competing with private equity buyers, they're competing with cash buyers. More from Invest in You:

Inflation costing Americans $341 a month more "I think that's a cause for concern about how we can get people into their first home," Chopra said.

Signs of mortgage debt distress

"We want to make sure that we have high-quality servicing that is not leading to preventable foreclosures, and really making sure that we keep the housing market stable and resilient, even through the various economic cycles," Chopra said. Yet he said he sees signs of stress among many Americans who are again making the mortgage payments they'd paused as part of Covid relief at the height of the pandemic. "We are seeing some increases, as expected, in distress and foreclosure, but it's certainly not at a panic level," Chopra said. "But we are keeping a close eye on that to make sure that those servicers are serving borrowers well." Chopra said consumers are also taking on more credit card debt, increasing balances and turning to fast-growing "buy now, pay later" products to afford purchases. The Federal Reserve found that more than half consumers who used buy-now, pay later last year did so because they otherwise couldn't afford the purchase.

Understanding extent of consumer debt

Director Rohit Chopra sits down with CNBC's Senior Personal Finance Correspondent Sharon Epperson at CFPB headquarters in Washington, D.C. Stephanie Dhue

Chopra said the increasing popularity of BNPL could be clouding the picture for the overall level of consumer debt. "Under typical credit card laws and regulations, there is a way in which credit card companies have to go through some basic protocols to make sure you can repay the loan," he said. "The problem is that when they're using buy now, pay later for more and more expenses, including groceries and other in store purchases, they can rack up a lot of debt," Chopra said, adding the CFPB has ordered major BNPL companies to provide more information about business plans and practices, as well as how they plan to share information with credit reporting agencies. "A lot of mortgage lenders and auto lenders are also concerned that they don't have a full picture of consumers' obligations when they're issuing loans," he said. "This is something that is being watched by all corners of the consumer finance markets. "The key piece is to make sure we're not creating systems sending people into a spiral of debt that they ultimately cannot repay," he added.

Alerting consumers to crypto risks

