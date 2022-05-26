How to beat back rising prices with Memorial Day deals

Pants for sale at an Urban Outfitters store in Pasadena, California. Mario Anzuoni | Reuters

"If you are getting 25% off and the product has shrunk by 20%, is it really that good of a deal?" There will still be plenty of good discounts out there, Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst at DealNews.com, said of the sales which typically kick off midweek and run through Monday. "Because of inflation, the starting price may be higher, which means the sale price may not be as low as we hoped but that doesn't mean it's a bad deal," she said.

What to buy on Memorial Day

The best deals will be on mattresses, spring clothes and appliances, Ramhold said, although there are discounts across a wide range of categories, if you know where to look. • Mattresses: Memorial Day is one of best times to buy a mattress, according to Ramhold. Expect big discounts from Casper and Tempur-Pedic, as well as from department stores like J.C. Penney and Macy's, which could mark down mattresses (and bedding) up to 60%. • Clothing: Spring apparel makes up another large part of the Memorial Day sales push, Ramhold said. Discounts could be as much as 50% off as retailers clear out older inventory to make room for new arrivals. Even though it's last season's merchandise, you can find a lot of items that will carry over into summer, she added. • Appliances: Large appliances, like refrigerators, ovens, and washers and dryers, have been hard to come by since the Covid pandemic started, but retailers, including Home Depot, Lowe's and Best Buy, are still offering discounts of around 30% off to move older models from the floor. If you look farther than the big-box stores, you may find even better deals at independent shops, Ramhold advised.