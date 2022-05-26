CNBC Investing Club

What the Club is watching Thursday — Macy's, Williams-Sonoma buck retail trend with strong reports

Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
Macy's flagship store in Herald Square in New York, Dec. 23, 2021.
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

What we're looking at May 26, 2022

  • Retail has been a tough group to own, but the better operators in the right categories are starting to separate themselves. Two examples: Williams-Sonoma (WSM) and Macy's (M).  
  • Have to like Morgan Stanley (MS) taking a shot on a high-quality retailer that has been thrown out with the group. The bank upgrades Lululemon (LULU) to overweight ... calls it a "compounding retail growth story at a discounted valuation vs history."

