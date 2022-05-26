George Soros says Russia's gas storage is almost full — and Europe should hold its nerve

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a ceremony honouring the country's Olympians and Paralympians at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia April 26, 2022.

DAVOS, Switzerland — Russian President Vladimir Putin's bargaining position is "not as strong as he pretends" and Europe has leverage against him, according to billionaire investor George Soros.

In a letter to Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Soros said Putin was "obviously blackmailing Europe" by threatening to — or actually — withholdinging gas supplies.

"That's what he did last season. He put gas in storage rather than supplying gas to Europe. This created a shortage, raised prices and earned him a lot of money, but his bargaining position is not as strong as he pretends," Soros wrote Monday.

Russian officials were not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC Wednesday.

Russia has recently cut gas supplies to Finland arguing the country is not paying for it in rubles. The move came after Helsinki announced its intentions to join NATO — the defense alliance that Putin opposes.

Bulgaria and Poland also stopped receiving Russian gas supplies a couple of weeks ago. In the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Moscow announced that "unfriendly" nations would have to pay for Russian gas in rubles — a policy that allows the Kremlin to prop up its own currency.

However, the message from Soros is that European countries have leverage against Putin too.