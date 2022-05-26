Sequoia coaches start-ups to cut costs or face a 'death spiral' amid stock market slump, bleak economic backdrop

One of Silicon Valley's most successful venture capital firms doesn't see the economy bouncing back anytime soon and is warning portfolio companies to tighten their belts in the meantime.

In a 52-page presentation seen by CNBC, the Sequoia lays out a litany of risks making it harder for founders to raise money and operate. The memo, first reported by The Information, was presented last Monday by Sequoia partners Alfred Lin, Roelof Botha, Doug Leone, and Carl Eschenbach, and others.

"We believe this is a Crucible Moment," the presentation reads. "First and foremost, we must recognize the changing environment and shift our mindset to respond with intention rather than regret."

Sequoia, known for early investments in Apple, Google and Airbnb, has sounded alarm bells ahead of other crises. The firm published a memo titled "R.I.P. Good Times" as the economy melted down in 2008, and a widely read "Black Swan" memo in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the most recent one, Sequoia points to sustained inflation and geopolitical conflicts limiting the ability for a "quick-fix policy solution" like slashing interest rates or quantitative easing.

The Sequoia partners said they did get one factor wrong in the last memo: Underestimating the monetary and fiscal policy response that followed the covid crisis, "and the distortion field that created" in markets.

"This time, many of those tools have been exhausted," the presentation said. "We do not believe that this is going to be another steep correction followed by an equally swift V-shaped recovery like we saw at the outset of the pandemic."

Sequoia joins a chorus of venture capital firms and investors on Twitter warning founders about the current macroeconomic environment.

As Lightspeed put it last week in a blog post, "the boom times of the last decade are unambiguously over."

Tech companies that saw tremendous growth during the pandemic are already taking steps to cut costs by either cutting jobs or freezing hiring. Klarna said this week it plans to lay off about 10% of its global workforce, following similar announcements from Robinhood and Netflix. Facebook parent Meta, Uber, and Nvidia are among the companies slowing hiring, too.

Sequoia points to this as a potential silver lining for recruiting as "all the FANG have hiring freezes." The firm urged its founders to look at projects, research and development, marketing and other expenses to be ready to cut costs and avoid a "death spiral."

"Companies who move the quickest have the most runway and are most likely to avoid the death spiral," the memo says. "Look at this as a time of incredible opportunity. You play your cards right and you will come out as a strong entity."