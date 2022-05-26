Trump must answer questions under oath in New York AG probe into business practices, appeals court says

An appeals court on Thursday rejected a bid by former President Donald Trump and two of his adult children to avoid being compelled to answer questions under oath by investigators for New York Attorney General Letitia James as part of her civil investigation of Trump Organization business practices.

The decision was the latest legal loss for Trump in his efforts to limit the probe by James, who is focused on allegations that the Trump Organization illegally manipulated the stated valuations of different real estate assets for financial gain.

In addition to Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter Ivanka Trump must comply with a subpoena issued by James seeking their testimony, according to the ruling by the Appellate Division of the First Judicial Department of Manhattan Supreme Court. The decision upholds a Feb. 28, 2022, ruling by Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron that ordered the Trumps to submit to depositions.

Donald Trump Jr. currently operates the Trump family business with his brother Eric Trump, who previously answered questions under oath by James' investigators. Ivanka Trump, who served as senior White House advisor during her father's presidency, is a former top executive in the Trump Organization.

"Once again, the courts have ruled that Donald Trump must comply with our lawful investigation into his financial dealings," James said in a statement on the appeals court ruling.

"We will continue to follow the facts of this case and ensure that no one can evade the law," the attorney general said.

Alina Habba, a lawyer for Trump, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.