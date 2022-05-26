Two investment banks cut their China GDP forecasts even lower

China has tried to control the latest Covid outbreak with frequent virus testing requirements. Pictured here is a nucleic acid testing site on May 25, 2022, in Beijing, China.

BEIJING — Two investment banks cut their China GDP forecasts this week for a third time this year based on the toll of persistent Covid controls.

Both estimates are under 4% — well below the official target of around 5.5% growth for 2022.

UBS cut its forecast to 3%, down from 4.2% previously and the lowest among estimates tracked by CNBC.

JPMorgan slashed its forecast to 3.7% growth, down from 4.3%.

"The easing of Covid restrictions will unlikely be as rapid as in 2020 given the nature of Omicron," UBS economist Tao Wang and a team wrote in a report Tuesday.

"The lingering restrictions and lack of clarity on an exit strategy from the current Covid policy will likely dampen corporate and consumer confidence and hinder the release of pent-up demand," the report said.