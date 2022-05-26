CNBC Pro

There's a silver lining for investors in all these recent horrible retail earnings reports

Scott Schnipper
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

watch now
VIDEO11:29
CNBC ProJPMorgan, Dick's, and Snap are some of today's stocks: Pro Market Movers May 25
Alison Conklin
CNBC ProEd Yardeni lowers stock market outlook on rising threat of a recession
Jeff Cox
CNBC ProMorgan Stanley reveals the two chip stocks it says will dominate over the next decade
Zavier Ong
Read More