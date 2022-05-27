CNBC Investing Club

What the Club is watching Friday — Marvell, Costco and Dell are big winners this week

thumbnail
Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
Michael Dell speaking at the 2019 WEF in Davos, Switzerland on Jan. 23rd, 2019.
Adam Galica | CNBC

What we are looking at May 27, 2022

  • A lot of headlines are being written that Costco (COST) shares are down due to gross margin pressure, but wasn't everyone expecting a far worse result after the Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT) blowups? The stock historically drops on earnings reports, so we aren't reading too much into this early move for the Investing Club. We are sticking by this core holding

