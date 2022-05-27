CNBC Pro

Credit Suisse downgrades Citi to neutral, says the bank has limited upside

thumbnail
Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProGoldman says it's time to be a stock picker with energy stocks. Here are the firm's favorites
Pippa Stevens
CNBC ProNvidia is a buy even with weaker guidance from China lockdowns, Wall Street says
Sarah Min
CNBC ProHere are Thursday's biggest analyst calls: Tesla, Lululemon, Apple, CrowdStrike, Kraft Heinz & more
Michael Bloom
Read More