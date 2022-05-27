The Fed will raise interest rates again soon. Make these money moves now

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Xinhua News Agency | Xinhua News Agency | Getty Images

Some borrowers are considering adjustable-rate mortgages, which offer lower initial rates but eventually revert to market conditions. People who had ARMs and are nearing the end of that period may want to consider refinancing to a fixed rate. Car shoppers may want to stick with newer models and avoid the used car market, where prices have jumped the most. Taking time to shop for the best deal you can find is also in your best interest. "There's still a lot of value out there," said Jacqui Kearns, chief brand and strategy officer at Affinity Federal Credit Union in New Jersey, adding that while rates are rising, they're still historically low.

This is a very delicate dance that the Fed is conducting. Lauren Anastasio director of financial advice at Stash

People carrying credit card debt may also want to contact their lenders to see if they can strike a deal. "I always recommend that folks actually call their lender and see if they're able to lower their interest rate," Anastasio said. It may also make sense to consolidate credit card debt into something with a fixed rate, as this kind of debt is the most sensitive to rate hikes and often has the highest interest. Right now, the average interest rate on a new credit card is nearly 20%, according to LendingTree. Paying off debt entirely is also a good idea, if possible. Kearns recommends tackling those cards that have relatively low balances. "If you have that nagging $200 or $300 [debt] out there, just pay it off," she said. Prepare for the future

Peter Dazeley | Photodisc | Getty Images

Paying down debt is just one way to set yourself up for financial success in the future, something that's especially important as people weigh the risk of a recession. "This is a very delicate dance that the Fed is conducting," said Anastasio, adding that while the central bank will do its best to tamp down inflation without halting the economy too much, there's a lot of factors that are out of its control, such as uncertainty stemming from the war in Ukraine. Financial experts recommend taking time now to review your spending and saving to strike a solid balance. "Be smart about spending the money you do have," Kearns said. This may mean cutting back on discretionary purchases or budgeting more for items that have gone up in price. Americans should also make sure they have robust emergency savings to counter increased prices.