Fraud had 'significant' role in $163 billion leak from pandemic-era unemployment system

More than $163 billion in benefits likely leaked from the unemployment system during the pandemic, with a "significant portion" attributable to fraud, according to a U.S. Department of Labor report.

Congress created many new programs in March 2020 to support millions of people who lost their jobs from the Covid-19 fallout. Together, the programs raised weekly benefits, increased their duration and expanded the pool of workers eligible for payments. They ended last September, though many states opted out sooner.

In that time, the federal government issued almost $873 billion in total unemployment payments, the Labor Department said in a semiannual report to Congress released Thursday.

"The unprecedented infusion of federal funds into the [unemployment insurance] program gave individuals and organized criminal groups a high-value target to exploit," according to the report.

Criminals were able to defraud the system due to program weaknesses and easily stolen personally identifiable information, the agency said.

Many states weren't prepared to process the crush of new claims for benefits and struggled to implement the newly created programs — and many traditional internal fraud controls weren't used as a result.