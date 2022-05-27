CNBC Investing Club

Investing Club: The week in review, the week ahead — May 27, 2022

thumbnail
Zev Fima@zevfima
Jerome Powell, chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, pauses during a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.
Al Drago | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Stocks snapped a multi-week losing streak Friday, with all three major averages closing higher. The rally was buoyed by the release of FOMC May minutes on Wednesday, which some interpreted as the Fed's willingness to pause interest-rate hikes once the neutral rate is achieved. While time will tell and the Fed remains data dependent, the outlook for future rate increases did pull back slightly following the release.

More In CNBC Investing Club Newsletter

CNBC Investing ClubJim Cramer: My take on Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google after Nvidia's rise
Jim Cramer44 min ago
CNBC Investing ClubWe're exploiting today's market bounce with 5 trades to strengthen our portfolio
Jeff Marks3 hours ago
CNBC Investing ClubThese are the 3 things we listen for in a company's earnings call with investors
Zev Fima5 hours ago
Read More