Japan is finally seeing some inflation – but it may not be time to celebrate

Japan's core consumer prices may be approaching the central bank's 2% target, but veteran entrepreneur Ernie Higa says it's not time to cheer yet.

"When you talk about inflation, it's kind of like cholesterol – there's good cholesterol and bad cholesterol – what we're experiencing now in Japan is bad inflation," Higa, chairman & CEO at Higa Industries, who is known for bringing the Domino's Pizza franchise to Japan, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Friday.

The core consumer price index in Tokyo, which excludes fresh food and energy, rose 1.9% in May compared to the previous year, government data showed Friday.

While that figure is just shy of the Bank of Japan's ever elusive inflation target, the rise in costs has been largely due to food and energy prices. Excluding fresh food and energy prices, the consumer price index in Tokyo rose just 0.9% year-on-year in May.

When the Bank of Japan announced its 2% inflation target, it was looking at demand-pull inflation where the rise in wages would create a "virtuous cycle" of consumer spending that further pushes prices and salaries up, Higa explained.