U.S. may send long-range rocket systems to Ukraine; Russia captures more villages in Donbas. Follow our live updates

A Multiple Launch Rocket System shoots during an artillery live fire event on March 4, 2020. The U.S. is preparing to enhance military aid to Ukraine by sending advanced, long-range rocket systems that are now the top request from Ukrainian officials, CNN cited multiple officials.

The Biden administration is considering sending the systems as part of a larger package of military and security assistance to Ukraine, which could be announced as soon as next week, CNN reported.

Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, have requested for the U.S. and its allies to provide them with the Multiple Launch Rocket Systems.

Those systems can fire numerous rockets from an extensive distance away — much further than any of the systems Ukraine already has, CNN reported. Ukraine argues it could be a gamechanger in its war against Russia, according to the report.

The Biden administration has been hesitant to send the systems over the National Security Council's concerns that Ukraine may use the systems to carry out offensive attacks on Russia, said CNN, citing officials.

The officials also added the administration is concerned that sending heavy weaponry to Ukraine might be viewed by Russia as a provocation that could prompt retaliation against the U.S., CNN reported.

— Chelsea Ong