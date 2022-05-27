Treasury yields see little movement as Fed rate hike fears ease

U.S. Treasury yields saw little movement on Friday morning, as fears over the Federal Reserve's plans to aggressively hike interest rates appeared to ease. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell less than a basis point to 2.752% at 4:25 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond also moved less than a basis point lower to 2.983%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

Treasurys



Treasury yields have mostly moved lower this week, as investors sought shelter from heavy selling in stock markets. Disappointing earnings from a number of technology stocks have fueled fears that a slowdown in economic growth could be starting to show through in company data. The Fed's plans to aggressively raise interest rates to combat inflation had caused concern among investors that this would contribute to an economic downturn. Minutes from the central bank's May meeting, released on Wednesday, showed that the Fed saw a need to raise rates quickly and potentially go further than the market had expected. However, stocks rose on Wednesday afternoon, indicating that investors were largely unsurprised by the minutes. On Friday, investor focus will be on April's personal consumption expenditure price index reading, which is the Fed's preferred measure of inflation, and is slated for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.