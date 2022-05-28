Choosing between pre-tax and Roth 401(k) plans can be much trickier than you think

Whether you're a current employee or changing jobs, you may need to choose between pre-tax and Roth 401(k) contributions, and it may be trickier than you expect.

Here's the difference: Pre-tax 401(k) deposits reduce your adjusted gross income, and the money grows tax-deferred, meaning you'll pay levies on withdrawals. By contrast, Roth 401(k) contributions don't provide an upfront write-off, but earnings are tax-free.

However, there may be other tax trade-offs, so you'll need to weigh the pros and cons before diverting funds, financial experts say.

Roughly 86% of 401(k) plans offered a Roth account in 2020, up from 75% in 2019, according to the Plan Sponsor Council of America.

"In general, the goal is to take deductions at a higher tax rate and distributions at a lower one," said certified financial planner Ken Waltzer, co-founder and managing partner of KCS Wealth Advisory in Los Angeles.

If you plan on more income or higher taxes in retirement, tax-free withdrawals from Roth contributions may make sense, and tax-deferred contributions may be better if you expect lower earnings and levies.