Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady is betting millions of dollars Generation Z will love his 1-on-1 basketball start-up

This time, Tracy McGrady is trusting his ideas.

The basketball Hall of Famer has funded real estate projects, he's backed a sports and entertainment agency, and committed to a cryptocurrency partnership before the sector lost billions in value. Now, McGrady is investing in his own company, Ones Basketball League, or OBL, which makes its New York premiere this weekend.

"I've always invested in other people's ideas and other people's vision," McGrady told CNBC in an interview. "Not once did I ever trust mine. I didn't have the confidence to think mine was good enough. I didn't trust my ideas or decision-making when it came to my vision."

He added: "This is the first time I actually trusted and believed that I can pull this off."

McGrady, 43, self-funds OBL, an over-18 league through that tours seven cities from April to July. It pairs players in one-on-one games, a staple of playground basketball. Picture Ice Cube's Big 3 league, but with fewer players and no former NBA stars.

McGrady will pay just under $10 million, all told, including the $250,000 prize for the eventual OBL champion. He has partnered with longtime sports executive and former XFL president Jeff Pollack to help with operations. Pollack says the costs associated with the league are "not significant" so far.

"That means we're going to have an opportunity to grow this business and do it in a way where the economics, in the beginning, are pretty favorable," Pollack said.

McGrady wants to attract a mass Generation Z audience, meaning those born after 1997. Then, he believes, media and sponsorship fees will follow.