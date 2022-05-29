Sean Connery's 'James Bond' Aston Martin DB5 is up for auction—and it could sell for nearly $2 million

If you've ever fantasized about giving supervillains the slip from behind the wheel of James Bond's iconic Aston Martin – and you have some spare millions of bucks lying around – you could be in luck this summer.

The 1964 Aston Martin DB5 personally owned by the late actor Sean Connery is hitting the auction block on August 18, and it's expected to fetch between $1.4 million and $1.8 million, according to Detroit's Broad Arrow Auctions.

Connery, who died in 2020, portrayed the iconic role of British super-spy James Bond in seven films between 1962 and 1983. The Aston Martin DB5, a luxury sports car made by the British automaker between 1963 and 1965, is the car model most associated with the Bond character: It's appeared in eight Bond films, starting with Connery in 1964's "Goldfinger."

Aston Martin produced fewer than 1,100 of the DB5 models, making the model a rare and sought-after vehicle. The fact that this particular car was owned by the late Scottish actor makes it even more rare and valuable.

Connery didn't drive this specific Aston Martin DB5 in any Bond films – the vehicles used for movie shoots were typically laden with props – but he bought his own version of the car and loved driving it, according to his son.

"Dad used to talk about owning his own DB5, for no other reason than he loved the car, and I think in hindsight it did represent something in his life that was unique and captured a moment in time," Jason Connery said in a statement earlier this month.

The car, which Broad Arrow describes as being in "highly presentable condition," has been painted in the Snow Shadow Grey color to match those driven by Bond on the big screen.

"Clothed in aluminum 'saloon' bodywork by Milanese design house, Carrozzeria Touring, Aston Martin chassis no. DB5/1681/R is resplendent in Snow Shadow Grey over red Connolly leather," the auction house noted earlier this month.