BeReal is the latest buzzy social media app trying to go mainstream. Here's how it works

Popular social media apps come and go with frequency, as developers try to find the next big that will go viral with Gen Z users. Most flame out long before reaching the status of an Instagram or Snapchat. Among the newbies gaining steam and aiming to go mainstream is photo-sharing app BeReal.

Founded in 2020, BeReal prompts users to take one unedited photo a day at a seemingly random time. The notification could come at 8 p.m. today and 11:48 a.m. tomorrow. Users then have two minutes to take and post a picture before it's marked as late.

After sharing, they can see what their friends posted for the day and are able to comment or react with an emoji. If a picture goes up late, the app will note that for your friends, but you don't get any other penalties. The app uses both the front and back camera to give users a candid view of what's happening at that moment.

"It's silly but I feel like it serves a different purpose than Instagram or Snapchat," Emily, a user who's been on the app for about two months, told CNBC on condition we not use her last name. "I have friends on it who I don't communicate with on a regular basis but I appreciate getting a little window into what they're doing once a day, even if it's just sitting in front of their computer or on a walk."

BeReal, which is based in France, reached the top 20 on the Apple App Store's list of top free apps this month, and was fourth in social networking, behind only Facebook's main three apps.

BeReal has approximately 10.7 million global installs to date, according to SensorTower. Its record month came in April, when it hit 3.6 million, up 157% from March, the firm said. BeReal runs a college and high school ambassador program, which likely contributes to its user growth.

The app is free and there are no ads for now, so the monetization strategy remains unclear, as is often the case with nascent social media apps. Still, investors like what they see enough to pour money in at a valuation of over $600 million, Business Insider reported earlier this month.

A BeReal spokesperson declined to comment for this story aside from sharing a general factsheet about the app.

I downloaded BeReal to see what the hype was about and to share my experience. The app has only three tabs, so it was easy to navigate from the beginning. There's a place to add friends, a general home page with your friends' pictures and a discovery option and your profile page.

Your profile hosts your photo library