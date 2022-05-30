Egypt set for world's sixth largest high-speed rail system with backing from Germany's Siemens

A train passes through a station in Egypt. The project involving Siemens Mobility will use trains that can reach a top speed of 230 kilometers per hour, and the line will be fully electrified.

A new high-speed rail line is coming to Egypt, with developer Siemens Mobility saying it will link 60 cities across the country.

The fully-electrified lines will see trains with a top speed of 230 kilometers per hour and travel from the Red Sea to the Mediterranean, among other destinations.

According to Siemens Mobility, the electrification of the network will reduce carbon emissions by 70% when compared to making trips by bus or car. It added that the project would result in the world's "sixth largest high-speed rail system."

Siemens Mobility — a separately managed company of industrial giant Siemens — signed the contract to develop the rail line with the Egyptian National Authority for Tunnels, as well as consortium partners The Arab Contractors and Orascom Construction.

In a statement Saturday, Siemens Mobility said its share of the combined contract would amount to 8.1 billion euros, or around $8.7 billion. This figure includes a 2.7 billion euro contract signed in Sept. 2021 for the project's initial line.