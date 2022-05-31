What Cramer is watching Tuesday — bull in a bear, Biden's plan to fight inflation

What I am looking at May 31, 2022 After stocks jumped more than 6% last week, we are 18 price to earnings. Bull in a bear market. Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson stays bearish—hard to stop Fire and Ice. Higher inflation and slower growth. Earnings revisions on verge of going negative. Declines in forward EPS. Don't sound all-clear in stocks just yet. Oil and gas: U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude goes to $119 and stocks get clobbered. Natural gas at $9, up $6 from a year ago. Coal prices are even higher. President Joe Biden is not pressuring the Federal Reserve, but not working with oil and gas to lower prices. Still talking about autocrats. In an editorial for the Wall Street Journal, Biden says the U.S. can transition from recovery to stable, steady growth and bring down inflation. Monthly job creation will drop to 150,000 from current 500,000, which is better for the economy. Housing Supply Action Plan will make housing more affordable by building more than a million units to close housing shortfall over next five years. PPG Industries (PPG) and Sherwin-Williams (SHW) initiated with sell ratings at Credit Suisse. Rising rates should cause underperformance. Eastman Chemical (EMN) started with a buy, cites ability to gasify mixed waste plastics to chemicals and make natural cellulose-based products. Club name Linde (LIN) also started with a buy. Largest global producer of industrial gases and robust repurchase program. A secular industrial. LIN upgraded to a buy at Evercore ISI. Estimates for fiscal year 2022 are too low. Buyback put is alive and well. Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) initiated with an equal weight at Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs. Inflection from new products a few years away, says MS ($22 price target). Goldman says macro risk (also $22), China, share overhang. Guggenheim initiated with a buy, PT of $24 ... Wells Fargo also starts with a buy. Club name Bausch Health (BHC) hurt by this deal. American Eagle (AEO) downgraded to a sell at Morgan Stanley, says that guides have to come down a great deal in order to be achievable. A disaster. Price target $8, down from $22. We exited our Club position in the retailer on May 19. Citi takes Dollar Tree (DLTR) price target way up to $190 from $162. Easy compares driven by large freight charges in 2021. Ulta Beauty (ULTA) price target raised to $425 from $393 at Citi, keeps hold rating. DraftKings (DKNG) price target lowered to $28 from $35 at Citi. Analyst keeps a buy rating, says U.S. betting market is growing fast and that DKNG is a leading operator. Toyota (TM) upgraded to buy from hold at JPMorgan. Burlington Stores (BURL) price target lowered to $220 from $292, says second quarter not shaping up better than the first quarter. Goldman Sachs hates the steels now and cuts price targets on a bunch of them including: Nucor (NUE) to $130 from $148 (maintains hold), U.S. Steel (X) to $22 from $36 (keeps sell), Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) lowered to $27 from $36 (keeps buy). Near-term headwinds ... Paychex (PAYX) CEO Marty Mucci says wages rising, but job growth topping out ... Estee Lauder (EL) added back to "top pick" status at Oppenheimer after severe underperformance. SVB Leerink loves Club holding Eli Lilly (LLY), AbbVie (ABBV) not so good. Morgan Stanley: consumer electric slowdown and China reopening could be end of chip shortage. RH reports Thursday, price target lowered to $550 from $650 at Bank of America, cites potential wealth contraction. Unilever (UL) names activist investor Nelson Peltz to its board ... will be a catalyst. RBC cautious on Chewy (CHWY), cites supply chain disruption. Barclays PT boosts on Chevron (CVX) and Exxon (XOM) ... likes XOM more, to $111 from $98. Club name Chevron raised to $196 from $183. Raymond James reiterates outperform for Toll Brothers (TOL), says no reason to cut estimates prices. Medtronic (MDT) price target lowered to $109 from $116 at Raymond James. Truist lowers to $111 from $121. Gap (GPS) lowered to $12 from $16 at Cowen, says expectations will likely reset. Costco (COST) price lowered to $560 from $645. Mizuho loves the oils. CrowdStrike (CRWD) reports earnings Thursday ... worried about being too negative after what I think will be a good day ... profitable well ahead of others. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) gets Freestyle Libra 3 approval, ahead of expectations. Okta (OKTA) price target lowered to $145 from $260 at RBC Capital ahead of earnings this week. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long BHC, COST, CVX, LIN, LLY. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. 