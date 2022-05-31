Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: Century Aluminum is not a buy

Krystal Hur@kryshur
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Novavax Inc: "We have Pfizer and we have BioNTech, and that's what we needed."

Century Aluminum Co: "I think the metals have peaked. ... I cannot recommend this stock."

Roblox Corp: "I can't recommend a stock that is not making money."

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp: "I'm not going to go there. We're dealing with a lot of peaking of a lot of different metals. I'm staying away."

Mitek Systems Inc: "I have work to do. ... Let me do more work [researching the company]."

Bausch Health Companies Inc: "[CEO] Joe Papa, I think he's doing a good job, but he brought the Bausch and Lomb [subsidiary] to the market at a very bad time. And that's really, really crushed the stock."

Pioneer Natural Resources Co: "You've got to wait for it to come in, because it's going to come in a little more and then we're going to buy some more."

Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Bausch and Pioneer Natural Resources.

