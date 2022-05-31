Cramer's lightning round: Century Aluminum is not a buy

Loading chart...

Novavax Inc: "We have Pfizer and we have BioNTech, and that's what we needed."

Century Aluminum Co: "I think the metals have peaked. ... I cannot recommend this stock."

Roblox Corp: "I can't recommend a stock that is not making money."

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp: "I'm not going to go there. We're dealing with a lot of peaking of a lot of different metals. I'm staying away."

Mitek Systems Inc: "I have work to do. ... Let me do more work [researching the company]."

Bausch Health Companies Inc: "[CEO] Joe Papa, I think he's doing a good job, but he brought the Bausch and Lomb [subsidiary] to the market at a very bad time. And that's really, really crushed the stock."

