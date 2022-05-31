CNBC Investing Club

Investing Club: Why our energy stocks could still go higher from here

thumbnail
Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer
Permian Basin rigs in 2020, when U.S. crude oil production dropped by 3 million a day as Wall Street pressure forced cuts.
Paul Ratje | Afp | Getty Images

More In CNBC Investing Club Newsletter

CNBC Investing ClubWe're buying more shares of this beverage company on this morning's price dip
Jeff Marks3 hours ago
CNBC Investing ClubWhat Cramer is watching Tuesday — bull in a bear, Biden's plan to fight inflation
Jim Cramer6 hours ago
CNBC Investing ClubInvesting Club: The week in review, the week ahead — May 27, 2022
Zev Fima
Read More