Charts suggest 'it's going to be a very nice summer' for stocks, Jim Cramer says

CNBC's Jim Cramer explained technical analysis from veteran chartist Larry Williams that suggests the market's recent rebound could last for the next few months.

"Larry Williams perfectly called the bottom the week before last. Now his analysis suggests we've got a lot more room to run. He thinks this is not just a short-term bounce, it's a move that could last through the end of August," the "Mad Money" host said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 last week saw their best weekly gains since November 2020, though the three major indices – including the Nasdaq Composite – are well below their highs.

To explain Williams' analysis, Cramer first examined the monthly chart of the S&P 500 going back to 2008: