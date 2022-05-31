CNBC Pro

June swoon is more likely than not for stock market

thumbnail
Patti Domm@in/patti-domm-9224884/@pattidomm
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProBeaten-down software names such as Microsoft are attractive buys now, Goldman Sachs says
Yun Li39 min ago
CNBC ProThese 'quality cyclical' stocks have sold off too much and are due for a bounce, UBS says
Tanaya Macheelan hour ago
CNBC ProBeware of these dollar-vulnerable stocks if they're in your portfolio
Fred Imbert2 hours ago
Read More