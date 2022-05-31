Recognition is a simple yet effective way to keep employees from quitting

As companies scramble to keep employees from leaving they're trying everything to make staying more attractive.

Higher salaries, bonuses for referrals, flexible work arrangements, and fun activities in the office are just some of the draws companies are using to keep workers from bolting.

However, there is something that is often missing in all this activity; something simple and fundamentally human: recognition.

At its most basic, companies that make recognition a core part of their culture offer employees gratitude, praise, and appreciation in a way that feels genuine and consistent. Workers feel that what they do matters and that the contributions they and their colleagues make are noticed and valued in a fair and equitable way.

As simple as that sounds, a recent Gallup/Workhuman study of employees in the U.S., U.K. and Ireland indicates that many companies aren't prioritizing recognition as a retention or engagement tool

81% of leaders say recognition isn't a major strategic priority of their company.

73% of senior leaders say their companies don't offer managers training for employee recognition.

Nearly two in three leaders say their company has no budget allocated to recognition programs.

The good news is that when companies make employee recognition a priority — and do it in a way that feels genuine and consistent to workers — the impact is impressive.

Employees are:

73% less likely to "always" or "very often" feel burned out

56% less likely to be looking for a new job

44% more likely to be "thriving" in their life overall

For further proof that recognition can have a powerful financial impact, consider that Gallup's analysis of the data shows that an organization with 10,000 employees can save $16.1 million in turnover costs annually when they make recognition part of the culture.

Since Gallup began tracking employee engagement in 2000, it has been clear that recognizing employees is a key component of creating an engaging culture at work, said Ed O'Boyle, Gallup's global practice leader. "The findings [of the study] dive deeper into quantifying not only the financial benefits of strong recognition programs, but also intangible benefits like improving worker well-being and developing brand ambassadors," he said.