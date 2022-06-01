CNBC Investing Club

What Cramer is watching Wednesday — Salesforce's monster quarter, HP's hybrid win

thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer
Salesforce signage outside office building in New York.
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

What I am looking at June 1, 2022

  • Salesforce (CRM) guidance was not light. If you factor in the severe increase in the dollar in such a short time, which the analysts didn't do, you would see it was a monster quarter. There are buyers for Slack and buyers for Tableau for accountability. Typical new client is Formula One, whose CEO Stefano Domenicali used to run Lamborghini. Just a very good big growth quarter in all areas. Barclays raises price target to $218 from $208. A bunch of joyous price target decreases though because numbers were too high and didn't reflect current valuations.

More In CNBC Investing Club Newsletter

CNBC Investing ClubSalesforce reports strong demand in an uncertain market, lifts profit forecast
Jeff Marks
CNBC Investing ClubInvesting Club: Why our energy stocks could still go higher from here
Kevin Stankiewicz
CNBC Investing ClubWe're buying more shares of this beverage company on this morning's price dip
Jeff Marks
Read More