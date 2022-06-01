Cramer's lightning round: I like P&G over Olaplex

Loading chart...

Inmode Ltd: "I'd rather ... go with Danaher."

Boise Cascade Co: "It sells at four times earnings. I'm a buyer of a stock that sells at four times earnings."

Marten Transport Ltd: "Good company. Makes things, does stuff, rewards shareholders, valued reasonably. Buy."

Doximity Inc: "It makes very little money. And yet, I say buy it, because it's going to make a lot of money."

AT&T Inc: "AT&T is okay now. They got rid of a lot of debt. That's what I wanted."

Olaplex Holdings Inc: "I see a stock like that, I just say, why don't I buy Procter & Gamble? ... That's the better buy."

Idexx Laboratories Inc: "I've got, this, Zoetis ... That stock is so good, and that is the one to buy."

Veru Inc: "It is very speculative, and therefore not for me to recommend."

