CNBC Pro

Etsy can go up 54% from here as the online marketplace becomes a "top-of-mind" destination, JMP says

Sarah Min@_sarahmin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProThese buy-rated stocks are expected to generate loads of cash and are cheap, Barclays says
Sarah Min
CNBC ProHere are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Dish, Nio, Zoom, Rivian, Imax & more
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProDish shares can more than double from here, Truist says in upgrade
Samantha Subin
Read More