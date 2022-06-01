Despite high-profile staff cuts, the job market remains ‘burning hot’ for workers

Despite recent headlines of high-profile staff cuts and a looming recession, the job market continues to be 'burning hot' for workers calling their own shots, says Julia Pollak, chief economist at the job-search site ZipRecruiter.

The labor market posted 11.4 million job openings in April, according to the Labor Department's latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary — almost twice as many as the number of unemployed job-seekers. And the Great Resignation is as strong as ever at the one-year mark, with 4.4 million people voluntarily quitting their job within the month.

Layoffs, meanwhile, reached a record-low of 1.2 million in April, whereas before the pandemic, employers let go of roughly 2 million workers each month.

Another way to show how employees are leveraging the market: In early 2020, roughly 40% of all separations were initiated by the employer. Now, that number sits at just 20%, and quitters are moving on to new jobs with better pay, perks and working conditions.

Overall, Pollak tells CNBC Make It, the job market remains "remarkably resilient" even as layoff, inflation and recession concerns make their rounds.

"The labor market is enormous, and you can always find exceptions to the rule," Pollak says. "But the rule is that we're in the tightest labor market on record."