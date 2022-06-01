Need to tap your 529 college savings plan soon? Here's how to handle a stock market downturn

Months of stock market volatility may deliver a costly surprise to parents sending children to school this fall: smaller-than-expected 529 college savings plan balances.

The average 529 account size was $30,287 in 2021, according to the College Savings Plans Network, but families may now have lower balances, financial experts say.

And it may be a "rude awakening" for parents scrambling to make their first payments in August, said certified financial planner Lisa Kirchenbauer, founder and president of Omega Wealth Management in Arlington, Virginia.

Many 529 plans offer age-based portfolio allocations, shifting to more conservative assets as college approaches, such as stocks to bonds. But since bond values and market interest rates move in opposite directions, bond prices have fallen in 2022 amid rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

"You might only have a 4% or 5% spread between what your stocks and your bonds are doing, and they're both double-digit losses," said Byrke Sestok, a CFP and co-owner of Rightirement Wealth Partners in Harrison, New York.

Smaller 529 accounts mean less money to cover college bills, and the solution may depend on several factors — how much you need, when bills are due and other funding sources.