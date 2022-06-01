LIVE UPDATES
Zelenskyy says Russian bombing of chemical plant ‘insanity’; U.S. to provide Ukraine with longer-range rocket systems
U.S. President Joe Biden has pledged to send Ukraine more advanced rocket systems and munitions to more precisely strike key targets on the battlefield. The White House had been hesitant to send the weapons, which have long been requested by Kyiv.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described Russian bombing in the front-line eastern city of Sievierodonetsk as "insanity" given the presence of a large-scale chemical plant.
Residents of Sievierodonetsk have been warned not to leave bomb shelters due to the risk posed by toxic fumes.
Wheat can't be 'weapon of war', Pope says in urging lifting of Ukraine block
Pope Francis on Wednesday appealed to authorities to lift the block on wheat exports from Ukraine, saying the grain cannot be used as a "weapon of war".
Speaking at his general audience to thousands of people in St. Peter's Square, he said the block should be lifted because many millions of people depend on wheat from Ukraine, particularly in the world's poorest countries.
Russia says Biden's arms supplies to Ukraine increase the risk of direct clashes with the U.S.
Russia has warned that U.S. President Joe Biden's decision to supply advanced rocket systems to Ukraine increases the risk of direct clashes between Moscow and Washington.
When asked whether the likelihood of an open clash between Russia and the U.S. would increase following the White House's decision to supply Ukraine with longer-range rocket systems, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said: "Any arms deliveries that continue, are on the rise, increase the risks of such a development."
Speaking to the RIA Novosti news agency, Ryabkov said of U.S. foreign policy that "the remnants of a responsible, sound approach to the situation have simply been scrapped."
Oil group OPEC+ reportedly considering suspending Russia from supply deal
Some members of the energy alliance OPEC+ are considering whether to suspend Russia from an oil production deal, The Wall Street Journal has reported, citing unnamed OPEC delegates.
This comes at a time when non-OPEC leader Russia, a major player in global energy markets, faces a barrage of Western sanctions and a partial oil ban from the European Union in the wake of the onslaught in Ukraine.
OPEC delegates are reportedly concerned about the growing economic pressure on Russia and its ability to pump more crude to cool soaring prices.
CNBC has contacted a spokesperson for Russia's energy ministry and OPEC for comment.
OPEC and non-OPEC countries are scheduled to discuss the next phase of production policy on Thursday.
Zelenskyy says Russian bombing of chemical plant in Sievierodonetsk is 'insanity'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reaffirmed that the situation in the eastern region of the Donbas is "very difficult," saying Russian air strikes in Sievierodonetsk are "insanity," given the presence of a large-scale chemical plant in the city.
His comments come after a Russian airstrike hit a nitric acid tank in the city. Residents of Sievierodonetsk have been warned not to leave bomb shelters due to the risk posed by toxic fumes.
Speaking in an evening address to the nation, Zelenskyy said the cities of Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk, and Kurakhove are now at the epicenter of the confrontation.
"Given the presence of large-scale chemical production in Sievierodonetsk, the Russian army's strikes there, including blind air bombing, are insanity," he said.
"But on the 97th day of such a war, it is no longer surprising that for the Russian military, for Russian commanders, for Russian soldiers, any madness is absolutely acceptable."
UNICEF says 5.2 million children require humanitarian aid
The war has rendered 3 million children inside Ukraine and over 2.2 million children in refugee-hosting countries in need of humanitarian aid, according to UNICEF, which estimated 2 in 3 children have been displaced by the fighting.
On average, more than 2 children are killed and more than 4 are injured every day in Ukraine due mostly to attacks using explosive weapons in populated areas, according to reports verified by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.
Civilian infrastructure critical for children, including 256 health facilities and hundreds of schools, have also been damaged or destroyed in the war.
Biden says U.S. will provide Ukraine with longer-range rocket systems
U.S. President Joe Biden said in a New York Times opinion piece that he will "provide the Ukrainians with more advanced rocket systems and munitions that will enable them to more precisely strike key targets on the battlefield in Ukraine."
The rocket systems refer to longer-range Multiple Launch Rocket Systems, NBC News reported, citing the White House Security Council.
U.S. officials have been hesitant to send MLRS to Ukraine over concerns that Russia may view it as an escalatory action because of the system's range, NBC News reported.
The MLRS can fire numerous rockets from an extensive distance away — much further than any of the systems Ukraine already has, CNN reported.
Russia said earlier this week that it would strike "decision making centers" including those "not in Kyiv," if the U.S. sent long-range rocket systems to Ukraine.
But a U.S. senior administration official said Ukraine has agreed not to use the MLRS to launch rockets into Russia, NBC News reported.
