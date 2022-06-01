Zelenskyy says Russian bombing of chemical plant ‘insanity’; U.S. to provide Ukraine with longer-range rocket systems

U.S. President Joe Biden has pledged to send Ukraine more advanced rocket systems and munitions to more precisely strike key targets on the battlefield. The White House had been hesitant to send the weapons, which have long been requested by Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described Russian bombing in the front-line eastern city of Sievierodonetsk as "insanity" given the presence of a large-scale chemical plant.

Residents of Sievierodonetsk have been warned not to leave bomb shelters due to the risk posed by toxic fumes.