Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Salesforce, Delta, Albemarle and more

Pedestrians pass in front of the Salesforce Tower in New York.

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.

Salesforce — Shares of the enterprise-software maker jumped nearly 10% after the company's stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings report. Salesforce also lifted its full-year earnings guidance, but reduced its guidance for revenue. The company said it's slowing down in hiring and isn't looking to make another big purchase at this point after its acquisition of Slack.

Delta — The stock fell 5% after the airline said it expects sales in the current quarter to return to pre-pandemic levels. Delta Air Lines said greater travel demand from consumers who are willing to pay higher ticket fares helped offset the spike in energy prices.

Albemarle, Mosaic — Materials companies typically linked to the economic cycle were among the biggest laggards in the S&P 500 as comments from JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon saying the economy is headed for a "hurricane" weighed on the market. The chemical manufacturing company Albemarle's shares dropped more than 10%. Agriculture company Mosaic shed more than 7%.

Travel stocks — Cruise lines, air carriers, hotels and other travel names suffered as investors worried about the health of the economy. Norwegian Cruise Line and United Airlines fell more than 6%, Airbnb lost 4% and Wynn Resorts slipped by 2%.

Victoria's Secret — Shares of the intimate apparel retailer surged 7.8% after reporting a beat on earnings in the recent quarter. Victoria's Secret reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.11, compared to analysts' estimates of 84 cents. Revenue came in at $1.48 billion, falling in line with expectations.

Tempur Sealy International — The mattress company's shares fell about 6% after Piper Sandler downgraded the stock to neutral from overweight. Piper said it's concerned about slower-than-expected sales for the mattress company.

Stanley Black & Decker — The manufacturing company saw its shares fall about 3.2% after its board named Donald Allan, the current president and chief financial officer, as the company's next CEO. Allan's new role will take effect July 1. He will join the board and retain his title as president.

Warner Bros Discovery — Shares of the media and entertainment giant fell about 4% after Wells Fargo reiterated the stock at overweight. The bank said the company is a solid opportunity for "patient" investors.

AmerisourceBergen — Shares of the drug wholesale company lost 3.8% after it reiterated full-year earnings guidance, which fell below FactSet estimates. The company also said its board authorized a new share repurchase program allowing the company to purchase up to $1 billion of its outstanding shares.

Medtronic — The medical tech stock lost 3.5% after Atlantic Equities downgraded it to neutral from overweight, saying the valuation gap has closed between Medtronic and its peers and that the stock "no longer fully discounts recent execution issues."

— CNBC's Yun Li, Samantha Subin, Sarah Min and Hannah Miao contributed reporting