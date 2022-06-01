The 10 highest-rated companies for LGBTQ+ workers, according to Glassdoor

Diversity, equity and inclusion have become some of the top priorities for professionals in the workplace today. But despite companies' increased DEI efforts, many groups are still experiencing discrimination, including LGBTQ+ talent.

Glassdoor's recent report, The LGBTQ+ Employee Experience, compiled data from 209,112 job ratings from full-time and part-time LGBTQ+ identifying employees during the last year. The report found that overall LGBTQ+ employees rate their companies on average 3.62 out of 5, 6% lower than non-LGBTQ+ employees (3.85 out of 5).

This number is even lower for transgender employees, who rate their employee experience 3.43 out of 5, 10.9% lower than non-LGBTQ+ employees. Additionally, LGBTQ+ employees are 128% more likely to discuss discrimination and burnout on Glassdoor than non-LGBTQ+ employees in 2022.

Though the data shows that LGBTQ+ employees are overall less satisfied at work, some companies received high ratings from their LGBTQ+ talent.

According to Glassdoor's report, here are the top 10 highest-rated companies for LGBTQ+ workers: