These are JPMorgan's favorite stocks heading into June

JPMorgan has released its monthly list of analysts' top picks, and there's one addition. Auto auction platform ACV Auctions was added to the list as a growth pick. The firm didn't outline any stocks that were removed from the list, which is compiled each month by analysts from its top stock picks. All of the stocks in the bank's Analyst Focus List have overweight ratings and are recommended for growth or value strategies, with the exception of one near-term term pick: Bank of America . Analyst Vivek Juneja called out the bank for its sensitivity to rising rates. Here are 10 of JPMorgan's top stock picks for June: Source: JPMorgan The newcomer, ACV Auctions, is down more than 50% for the year, but analyst Rajat Gupta said it's attractive because of its strong balance sheet, coupled with the fact that the stock has traded down with other tech names even though the company's path to profitability is less uncertain. Amazon , a popular stock among Wall Street analysts this week , is also on the list. JPMorgan has a $4,000 price target on it, which implies more than 66% upside to where it closed on Tuesday. Health care has more names on the favorites list than almost any other sector, except consumer names, which have the same amount of representation. Growth pick Eli Lilly is the largest health name by market cap. It's up 13% for the year and JPMorgan analysts see about 8% upside. Relay Therapeutics , another health name and a value pick, has a price target of $47 from JPMorgan, implying upside of 188%. Signature Bank , McDonald's , Honeywell , Alleghany Technologies and Workday are also on the list.