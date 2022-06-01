CNBC Pro

These cheap stocks with single-digit P/Es are buys, according to Wall Street

thumbnail
Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Stock Screener

CNBC ProThese deeply oversold stocks could be due for a pop as market rebounds
John Melloy
CNBC ProThese are the cheapest tech stocks today following the severe drawdown in the sector
Sarah Min
CNBC ProThe profit picture for these rare stocks is brightening while the market is mired in recession fears
Sarah Min
Read More