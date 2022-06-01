Yellen says the administration is fighting inflation, admits she was wrong that it was 'transitory'

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen emphasized that the White House has several strategies ready to go that will reduce an inflation burden she conceded is too high on Americans.

In an interview Tuesday with CNBC's Becky Quick, Yellen listed efforts aimed at prescription drug costs, the budget deficit and oil production that could bring down prices running near the fastest pace since the early days of the Reagan administration.

The remarks came the same day President Joe Biden met with Yellen and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, whose institution has begun fighting inflation with interest rate hikes.

"The president emphasized his intention to do everything he can to lower the costs that Americans face for important items in their budget," Yellen said in describing the meeting. She noted "prescription drugs, for utility bills, things where the president acting on his own or working with Congress can make a difference, and also his support for deficit reduction."

In both a statement before the meeting and an op-ed piece for the Wall Street Journal, Biden stressed the Fed's role to bring down prices.

The Journal piece specifically said, "First, the Federal Reserve has a primary responsibility to control inflation." Meanwhile, Yellen — who was Powell's immediate predecessor as head of the central bank — also noted that responsibility.

"The Fed has a dual mandate and it is maximum employment and price stability. I think that's the way it's phrased in the law," she said in an interview that aired on "Squawk Box." "But we are at full employment. We have a very strong labor market. That's been achieved, but inflation is way too high, and it's really a big burden on American households. And so maintaining full employment while bringing inflation down, that's the president's priority and I believe that's consistent with how the Fed sees its programs."