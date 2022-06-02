CNBC Pro

Barclays downgrades Twilio, says software company may need to slow growth and focus on profits

thumbnail
Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProHere are Thursday's biggest analyst calls: Netflix, Snap, Tesla, Home Depot, GameStop, Twilio & more
Michael Blooman hour ago
CNBC ProUBS says Generac is a top pick with more than 80% upside
Jesse Pound2 hours ago
CNBC ProD.A. Davidson sees more downside for Rivian shares as EV maker tries to ramp up production
Jesse Pound2 hours ago
Read More