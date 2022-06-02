What Cramer is watching Thursday — Chewy soars, Sandberg exits, Solana tumbles

A dog hi-fives it's owner in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during Chewy Inc.'s initial public offering (IPO) in New York, U.S., on Friday, June 14, 2019.
Michael Nagle | Getty Images
What I am looking at June 2, 2022
- GameStop (GME) is all about crypto wallet, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Web 3 gaming verticals and the like. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.3 billion, up 8% from a year ago, and a loss of $2.08. Software sales of $483.7 million (up 22%), collectibles $220.9 million (plus 26%). Plenty of cash. CEO Matt Furlong led the call with investors. Cash balance was $340 million higher vs. end of first quarter last year. GME shares rose 1% in premarket trading.
- Sheryl Sandberg leaving Meta (FB): let's not overdo this. The ad model, the small business model, the public model, all still good ...