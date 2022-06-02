CNBC Investing Club

What Cramer is watching Thursday — Chewy soars, Sandberg exits, Solana tumbles

thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer
A dog hi-fives it's owner in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during Chewy Inc.'s initial public offering (IPO) in New York, U.S., on Friday, June 14, 2019.
Michael Nagle | Getty Images

What I am looking at June 2, 2022

  • GameStop (GME) is all about crypto wallet, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Web 3 gaming verticals and the like. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.3 billion, up 8% from a year ago, and a loss of $2.08. Software sales of $483.7 million (up 22%), collectibles $220.9 million (plus 26%). Plenty of cash. CEO Matt Furlong led the call with investors. Cash balance was $340 million higher vs. end of first quarter last year. GME shares rose 1% in premarket trading.
  • Sheryl Sandberg leaving Meta (FB): let's not overdo this. The ad model, the small business model, the public model, all still good ...

More In CNBC Investing Club Newsletter

CNBC Investing ClubWhy Meta drop on Sandberg's exit is a good chance to snap up shares
Jeff Marks
CNBC Investing ClubRBC says Danaher is the right kind of stock for this market — here's why we agree
Kevin Stankiewicz
CNBC Investing ClubWhat Cramer is watching Wednesday — Salesforce's monster quarter, HP's hybrid win
Jim Cramer
Read More