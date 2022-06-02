What Cramer is watching Thursday — Chewy soars, Sandberg exits, Solana tumbles

What I am looking at June 2, 2022 GameStop (GME) is all about crypto wallet, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Web 3 gaming verticals and the like. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.3 billion, up 8% from a year ago, and a loss of $2.08. Software sales of $483.7 million (up 22%), collectibles $220.9 million (plus 26%). Plenty of cash. CEO Matt Furlong led the call with investors. Cash balance was $340 million higher vs. end of first quarter last year. GME shares rose 1% in premarket trading. Sheryl Sandberg leaving Meta (FB): let's not overdo this . The ad model, the small business model, the public model, all still good ... Chewy (CHWY) reported $2.4 billion in sales (up 13.7% year over year), 20.6 million members (up from 19.7 million) gross margin was 27.5% (down 10 basis points), $60.5 million adjusted EBITDA (decrease of 21.8%). Strong consumer, difficult operating environment. Wellness and insurance coming ... CarePlus should bring more brand loyalty (not just a food shipper). Most important? Sequential basis. CEO Sumit Singh describes it as "sequential rebound" in gross margin. Price targets are all over the place. Shares of the pet-products retailer were up nearly 20% in premarket trading. Solana , one the largest cryptocurrencies after bitcoin and ether, tumbled 12% Wednesday after its blockchain suffered its second outage in the last month. Bitcoin below key $31,000 level. Netflix (NFLX) price target lowered to $265 from $350 at Guggenheim. Analyst assumes domestic launch of ad-supported tier in the first quarter of 2023 and global rollout over following two years. OPEC meeting Thursday: Russia still in group (OPEC+), widely expected to raise July output targets by 432,000 barrels per day. Oil stocks are getting hit ... Barclays downgrades Twilio (TWLO) to hold, drops price target to $110 from $175 to reflect slowing digital economy. Salesforce (CRM) price target lowered to $175 from $225 at Loop Capital — the problem of too-high PT. HP Enterprise (HPE) missed, so Citi keeps sell rating and takes down PT to $13.50 from $14. Regeneron (REGN) plans to buy Sanofi (SNY) stake in the two companies' collaboration on Libtayo, a medicine for treating a type of skin cancer and competitor to Keytruda from Merck (MRK). Sanofi has what? It's a partner on eczema drug Dupixent ... The company gave back eye drug Eylea to Regeneron. Ford (F) is not advertising what is sold out — the F-150. Biden administration will cancel student debt for 560,000 students from Corinthian Colleges. Who else? PVH Corp. (PVH) keeps full-year EPS guidance of $9. But quarterly $2.00 vs. consensus $2.29 "could be worse." That's the new phrase: CBW. Wells Fargo cuts Crown Castle (CCI) to sell with $180 PT, says costs worse than all others. Wolfe Research cuts price targets for ATT (T) and Verizon (VZ). Rivian (RIVN) is only for the adventurous. DA Davidson starts coverage with a sell, cites "bumps in the road" and sets $24 price target. Disney (DIS) price target cut to $135 from $160 at Truist. Kroger (KR) price raised by a buck to $50 at Deutsche Bank. Wedbush $2000 to $1800 Chipotle labor inflation? Private payrolls increase by just 128,000 in May, the slowest growth of the recovery. A former employee of online marketplace OpenSea was charged in first-ever NFT insider trading case . Costco (COST) price target bumped to $580 from $560 at Jefferies. Brian Moynihan, chairman and CEO of Bank of America (BAC) responded to Jamie Dimon's warning of an economic hurricane coming, reports Marketwatch: "We're in north Carolina. You've got hurricanes that come every year." (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long COST, CRM, F, FB. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

A dog hi-fives it's owner in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during Chewy Inc.'s initial public offering (IPO) in New York, U.S., on Friday, June 14, 2019. Michael Nagle | Getty Images

