Here’s our June rapid-fire update on all 33 stocks in Cramer’s Charitable Trust portfolio

Here's a rapid-fire update on every stock in the portfolio. Jim Cramer ran through them on Thursday during our "Monthly Meeting" for June. Apple (AAPL) — Apple is not cheap, but it's a foundational part of our portfolio for the long term. A company this great is worth owning through any near-term pain, which for Apple includes its large China exposure. Own it, don't trade it. AbbVie (ABBV) — Defensive stock that's right to own during an economic slowdown. We think it's cheap and like it's nearly 3.9% dividend yield. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) — Its most recent quarter was fantastic, and the stock has been solid in recent weeks. It's up another $7 per share Thursday, and so even though we're believers in stock over the long term, we don't like recommending Club members to buy into such strength. Amazon (AMZN) — This is a core position, and we trust CEO Andy Jassy to properly scale back the e-commerce giant's old expansion plans. Because our time horizon extends years, not weeks, we think Amazon shares trade at levels that look attractive into 2024. Bausch Health Companies (BHC) — This investment hasn't gone as planned, and while we think the stock deserves to trade higher, we're not taking any chances. We're keeping it as a 4 rating since we don't have all the facts. Constellation Brands (STZ) — One of our most recent additions to the portfolio. It's a high-quality company that should be able to perform well during a potential recession. In fact, beer often sells better during tough times. Costco (COST) — Just like Constellation above, Costco is one of our consumer stocks that we believe can be owned through a recession. Retail normally struggles during economic downturns, but Costco's membership strategy and reputation for low prices provides a buffer. We remain on the outlook to a hike in the membership fee and a possibly a special dividend. Salesforce (CRM) — Salesforce is a buy. After months of selling pressure, the stock is cheap relative to its historic valuation and the company's growth rate. As with Amazon, we have a long-term view on this stock and can own it through near-term weakness. Cisco Systems (CSCO) — Supply chain challenges continue to be an issue, preventing the networking company from obtaining key parts it needs to fulfill orders. We believe that will get fixed, and we're willing to own the stock for its roughly 3.3% dividend yield while we wait. Coterra Energy (CTRA) — One of the energy stocks we've added to the portfolio this year. It's been a nice winner for us, and we want to keep owning it in a world where natural gas is in short supply. Plus, its base-plus-variable dividend is very good. Chevron (CVX) — Another energy stock. One of the best-run industrial companies in the world, and we love the way it returns capital to shareholders with its large buyback and dividend. We think oil is in a "higher for longer" price situation, benefiting Chevron. Danaher (DHR) — We broke down Wednesday why we believe Danaher is the right kind of stock for this environment . Disney (DIS) — Trading around $109 per share Thursday, Disney is likely the single best bargain in our portfolio. Yes, its balance sheet is a bit messy thanks to a suboptimal acquisition made by the prior management. However, Disney has iconic franchises, its theme park business is booming, and we think some creative things could be done with ESPN. Devon Energy (DVN) — Another winner for us this year. We think it can still be bought here, given our view that oil prices will remain elevated. Devon has a very low breakeven price per barrel of oil and a strong commitment to returning cash to shareholders with its dividend. Ford Motor (F) — Ford is trading at just under 7 times forward earnings. That's so low it seems to suggest the automaker's earnings will be cut in half next year. We're nowhere near that pessimistic, so we're holding onto the stock here. The chip shortage appears to be improving, and we're believers in CEO Jim Farley's electric vehicle strategy. Meta Platforms (FB) — We think the Facebook parent is cheap compared to both the broader market and the company's growth rates. We remain confident in CEO Mark Zuckerberg's strategy to fend off TikTok, even as his longtime No. 2 executive, Sheryl Sandberg, is departing the firm . Alphabet (GOOGL) — Like Meta, we think the Google parent trades at attractive levels considering where the overall market is and the tech giant's own growth. The stock could fall further in the near-term, but our investment horizon here is not short term. Halliburton (HAL) — This stock is in our portfolio on an increase in oil drilling activity due to elevated crude prices, and all indications we've seen suggest Halliburton almost has more business than it can handle. Honeywell (HON) — We consider Honeywell to be one of our "growth industrials" thanks to its exposure in areas like aerospace. Despite raising its forecast in late April, the stock has hardly moved higher. That's bear market behavior. But at around 21 times forward earnings, we view this stock is attractively priced. Humana (HUM) — Like AbbVie, this is a stock that may cost more going amid economic slowdown concerns. Its strong quarterly earnings in late April showed management learned from its mistake two quarters ago, when we think it failed to adequately advertise its Medicare Advantage programs. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) — We just added the drugmaker to our portfolio on May 18 , part of our high-grading strategy. We like management's plan to split the company into two next year, believing it will unlock value to separate the pharmaceutical and consumer product divisions. We'd be buyers here, and buyers again soon if J & J revises guidance due to currency headwinds, causing the stock to fall. Eli Lilly (LLY) — We remain bullish on Eli Lilly's innovation pipeline, namely its recently FDA-approved diabetes drug that also shows promise as an obesity treatment. This stock has done well for us, but we see further upside ahead and would buy shares here. Linde (LIN) — We put Linde in the same category as Honeywell. We think the market is undervaluing the industrial gas company's prospects given its presence in secular growth markets like oxygen, helium and hydrogen. Linde also has an aggressive buyback program in place. Marvell Technology (MRVL) — Semiconductor firm that's down big this year, but its most recent quarterly results were very impressive. Shares currently trade around levels we think are attractive. Morgan Stanley — Worth buying some shares here. This is one of the cheapest stocks we own on a price-to-earnings basis. Microsoft (MSFT) — The initial sell-off Thursday morning on Microsoft's lowered revenue guidance was an overreaction because the revision was due to currency headwinds. This stock is not cheap, even after its nearly 19% decline this year. However, along with Apple, Microsoft is such a good company that we must own it for the long term and accept the temporary pain that comes with it. Nvidia (NVDA) — We've trimmed our position earlier this year, but this is another tech firm with secular trends on its side, so we own it through the morass. If it falls below the lows of last week, in the low $160s per share, we may be buyers. Procter & Gamble (PG) — If you're fearing a recession, P & G is a top name in the S & P 500 to buy. Its products have very little economic sensitivity, and consumers trust their brands so we're not concerned about trading down. The strong dollar is a risk, but any weakness in the stock due to currency headwinds is an opportunity to buy. Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) — Started our position May 16 . This exploration and production company currently boasts the highest dividend yield in the S & P 500 when considering the current payout under its base-plus-variable model. CEO Scott Sheffield's decision to minimize its oil hedges coming into the year has been a home run for investors. Qualcomm (QCOM) — This is high-quality company that's trading at just under 11 times forward earnings. While we know China is a risk, when the stock of a company of this caliber is cheaply priced, we want to be buyers. Qualcomm shares falling even more just gives us a better entry point to buy. Wells Fargo (WFC) — Regulatory risk remains a main overhang on this stock, as there are still more problems that need to be fixed. However, we think the company is undoubtedly in much better shape now than it was in 2018, yet the stock hasn't reached its highs from that year. Walmart (WMT) — We've been frustrated with this stock for a while now and should've sold more of our position before the company's bad earnings report late last month. We had too much faith in management to navigate all the supply chain and inflation headwinds. Wynn Resorts (WYNN) — We've trimmed our position down to a very small size, as this re-opening trade has not gone to plan thanks to China's so-called "zero Covid" strategy. (See more statistics here on the stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . 