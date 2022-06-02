The IRS is working to increase its audit rates for higher earners

The IRS is working to boost its audit rates for the wealthiest Americans, according to a statement recently released with the agency's annual Data Book, covering activities for the 2021 fiscal year.

While plummeting audits have drawn scrutiny from Congress, percentages have doubled for filers making over $100,000 to more than $10 million over the past seven months, according to the statement.

What's more, audits of higher-income taxpayers often come later in the statutory period — within three years of a filing — meaning audits for 2019 may still happen through at least 2023, the agency says.

Still, the IRS says "resource constraints" have limited the agency's ability to audit high net worth individuals, large corporations and complex business structures, and reviews have significantly declined since the 2010 tax year.

"Audit rates for taxpayers with incomes of more than $200,000 decreased the most, largely because higher-income audits tend to be more complicated and require auditors to manually review multiple issues," Ken Corbin, chief taxpayer experience officer for the agency, told the House Oversight Subcommittee in May.