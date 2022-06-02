A majority of American workers say they want more unionization at their own jobs

A protester waves a sign that read "unionize" near the Country Club Plaza Starbucks store where dozens of Starbucks employees and union supporters protested alleged anti-union tactics by the company Thursday, March 3, 2022. Jill Toyoshiba | Tribune News Service | Getty Images

From Starbucks to Amazon to Apple, the recent headlines show that the biggest companies in the world can't duck the union issue. But the issue isn't isolated to a few iconic companies operating in retail. While union membership remains at a multi-decade low, a CNBC survey finds that a majority (59%) of workers across the U.S. and across all sectors say they support increased unionization in their own workplaces. The recent CNBC|Momentive Workforce Survey reinforces recent findings from Pew Research Center and Gallup polls, which both show widespread support for labor unions among the public. And it does not break down into a clearly partisan political issue. While Democrats are about twice as likely as Republicans to have a positive view on unions, the CNBC survey finds bipartisan support, with 46% of Republicans in favor of increased unionization at their work. "This really isn't the partisan issue that many assume," said Laura Wronski, senior manager of research science at Momentive, which conducted the survey for CNBC in May among more than 9,000 workers across the country. What is taking place in the current labor market is unlike anything since the late 1970s, according to MIT Sloan School of Management professor Thomas Kochan, who has been studying unionization and conducting his own surveys on the issue. For several decades starting in the late 1970s, only one-third of workers nationally said they would vote "yes" to a union. But in 2017, that number jumped to 48%. "That was the first indication of a big change and all the evidence since has reinforced that," Kochan said. The pent-up demand for more representation was reinforced by the pandemic, during which conditions for front-line workers received public scrutiny, and further intensified by a tight labor market. While it is just a small number of union drives so far, Kochan says the number of worker groups asking voluntarily for representation and elections has increased at a rate that has to be taken seriously. "Workers are now taking more direct action," he said. Workers are emboldened in a job market that offers two open positions for each worker, but whether this will lead to a fundamental restructuring of labor-management relations remains unclear. The relatively small successes at a limited number of Starbucks cafes are not an indication of the snowballing that would need to occur to turn worker support for unions into greater action across the economy. And labor experts point out that while the recent Amazon union win in New York City was a big one, the biggest union drives in recent years, whether at VW or Boeing, were notable failures. "I'm of the school that says there is something happening, but no indication yet it is even going to amount to a sizable increase in the level of unionization," said Harry Katz, a professor and expert on collective bargaining at Cornell's School of Industrial & Labor Relations. "6,000 Amazon workers is important ... cafes, my heart is with them, but 15 to 20 per store, even though it's now 50 stores, doesn't amount to a lot. I'm not so sure the tide has turned so substantially yet," he said.

The CNBC survey results show that there is nuance within the majority support for increased unionization. When asked if unions have too much, too little, or just the right amount of power, survey respondents were evenly divided among all three responses. This view matches what labor experts say is a push and pull among workers between wanting a stronger voice on the job but being wary of conceding that voice to traditional labor leaders. The majority of workers, they say, prefer cooperative engagement to an adversarial relationship. "There is still some ambiguity in the minds of workers about turning to unions as the institution that will provide the answers," Kochan said. "They are wary of having another boss. They already have one and don't want to be told by largely older union leaders 'this is the way we do it.'" However, once workers start organizing, getting support from unions can be helpful, and for a new generation of workers — many young workers who are college educated but also underemployed —these connections are likely to stay with them throughout careers at multiple companies. What is taking place within the workforce will require a shift in managerial ideology from what has long been an ingrained knee-jerk reaction to resist any forms of representation. "They are leaders and good people and care about their workforce, and to them, 'The union will just get in the way.' We've got to address that issue and engage the business community in recognizing these pressures are not going to go away," Kochan said. The worker calls for more representation are playing out at levels below formal union elections, and are not limited to core employee demands related to wages, hours and working conditions. They want a say on issues as diverse as use of AI systems, company mission, and structural changes within the workplace, for example, worker councils which engage with management directly on issues like dispute resolution, or even a worker representative on the board of directors.