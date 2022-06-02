Pandemic layoffs were a route to longer-term joblessness and retirement for many, CNBC survey finds

Call it the Great Reshuffle. The new CNBC All-America Workforce Survey finds that millions of workers were laid off during the pandemic and ended up returning to work at different companies and in different jobs; many started working from home and don't expect to go back. And many left the workforce, but a significant percentage would come back if they found the right job. And while many are now satisfied with their job, the data suggests the Great Reshuffle may yet have longer to play out and that workers are deeply concerned about the economic outlook. In an effort to understand changes to the labor force from the pandemic, the CNBC online survey reached 1,200 currently employed people, 450 people who retired during the pandemic, and 400 people not in the workforce but also not retired. Among the findings among those employed, 28% reported being laid off in the past two years at least once. That percentage jumps to 50% for those not currently working and 25% who are retired. The numbers suggest that pandemic layoffs were a primary route to longer-term joblessness and retirement. Indeed, 57% of those who retired during the pandemic said they did so after being laid off. A female survey respondent from Wisconsin commented: "Was laid off from job, had 21 years. Called back then laid off again... I was having health issues and had a knee replacement so just decided to retire, I was 65."

Health issues appeared to be a primary concern among the newly retired. A man from South Carolina, in the 55-64 age bracket, wrote, "COVID risk high by being around so many people, so retired." Many of those currently employed found themselves moving around the job market during the pandemic. 49% said they moved to another company during the pandemic at either the same or a different job; a third moved to a different job at either the same or a different company. A college grad from California, in the 25 to 34 age bracket wrote in, "I lost a job, was broke, found a new job and dug myself out of a hole." A woman from New York, aged 65-plus, wrote, "I used to work 40 hours weeks. Now I work 30 hours a week." Yet a North Carolina woman, aged 35-44, recounted, "The pandemic actually helped me get a better job, paying more money than the job I lost at the start of the pandemic."

Concern about the outlook

Generally, those employed expressed satisfaction with their pay and recent raises, but deep concern about the economic outlook. The survey found 69% are satisfied with their wages, 31% not; and 80% are satisfied with their recent raises, while 20% are not.

