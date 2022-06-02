These are Wall Street's favorite Dow stocks as it attempts to rebound

As the stock market tries to find its footing after a nearly two-month slide, Wall Street analysts are bullish on some of biggest blue-chip names. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has been the best performer this year among the major market averages, but is still down about 10% in 2022 thanks in large part to an eight-week losing streak. That slide finally came to an end last week, and now some investors are turning their focus to what can rebound the most. The stocks below are Dow components that have buy ratings from more than half of Wall Street analysts and upside of at least 10% to their average price targets. Source: FactSet One name on the list that is already making moves higher is Salesforce . The enterprise software giant reported a better-than-expected first quarter on Tuesday evening and hiked its full-year profit guidance. Shares of Salesforce gained more than 2% on Thursday, building on Wednesday's 9.9% jump. Tech stocks seem to be among the favorites for Wall Street, despite the decline the sectors has seen this year. Apple and Microsoft also made the cut, with projected upside of more than 25% for each. One stock that has outperformed this year is UnitedHealth . The insurance stock, which is down 3.5% for the year, has a buy rating from more than 75% of Wall Street analysts. Health care stocks are often seen as defensive names, which could make UnitedHealth more attractive if economic growth in the U.S. slows as many expect. For investors looking to buy the dip, Walmart could be a smart bet. The retail stock tanked 11% in one day after an earnings miss last month , and shares have yet to recover.