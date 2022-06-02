CNBC Pro

These stocks offer a smooth ride and cash payout in this turbulent market

thumbnail
Samantha Subin@samantha_subin
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro News and Analysis

CNBC ProThe market wants a soft landing for the economy. Why it may not get it
Bob Pisani3 hours ago
CNBC ProThese are Wall Street's favorite Dow stocks as it attempts to rebound
Jesse Poundan hour ago
CNBC ProHere are Thursday's biggest analyst calls: Netflix, Snap, Tesla, Home Depot, GameStop, Twilio & more
Michael Bloom4 hours ago
Read More