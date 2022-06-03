Apple's big annual conference kicks off next week: Here's what to expect

Apple CEO Tim Cook will present the latest versions of Apple's software for iPhones, iPads, Mac, Watch, and TV on Monday to kick off WWDC, Apple's annual developer conference.

The new "bits," as attendees often call the updates, are the biggest Apple software announcement of the year and set the public strategy for Apple's platform over the next 12 months. For example, iOS 16, as Apple is expected to call the new software for iPhones and iPads, could include improved notifications, a redesigned lock screen, and updates to the Messages and Health apps, according to a report from Bloomberg News.

But Apple's long-reported mixed-reality headset is unlikely to make a debut next week.

WWDC, which stands for Worldwide Developers Conference, and is nicknamed "Dub Dub," is strategically important for Apple even if the company doesn't announce any new hardware.

Apple's financial performance depends on the support from third-party software developers like those that attend WWDC. Without a robust selection of updated, quality applications, the value of Apple's platforms for consumers and users would likely decline, which would eventually hurt sales. Apple also generates as much as $20 billion per year from software sales on its App Store.

Software for Apple platforms, like iOS apps, usually use different tools or programming frameworks than other big platforms such as Microsoft's Windows, Google's Android, or the web. Apple gets programmers excited about these technologies through a hype-filled keynote to kick off the conference, a more technically oriented presentation called "Platforms State of the Union" later that day, and then a week of class-like sessions and one-on-one meetings where developers can get feedback and guidance from Apple engineers.

The biggest difference this year for WWDC is that it will include an in-person component after two years of being entirely virtual. The change is subtle — the keynote presentation with new product announcements will still be pre-recorded, and developers around the world can still virtually attend the conference's sessions.

But this year, Apple has invited a few hundred software developers, members of the press, and students to its headquarters in Cupertino, California, to watch the video presentation, get tours of the campus, and speak in-person with some of the people who built the software. It's nothing like the 6,000 attendees that travelled to San Jose for WWDC before the pandemic, but it's another sign things are returning to normal after two years of virtual product announcements. Apple employees were required to begin to return to the office this spring after nearly two years of working mainly from home during the Covid pandemic.

Holding WWDC in-person this month sets the stage for a fall launch where Apple will show new phones, and maybe even a high-end mixed-reality headset, in front of a live crowd to get immediate hands-on feedback from the press and partners. Just like the old days.