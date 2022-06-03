Asia-Pacific stocks set for higher start after overnight Wall Street jump

- Futures pointed to a higher open for Asia-Pacific stocks.
- The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged more than 2% overnight on Wall Street as the three major indexes stateside snapped two-day losing streaks.
SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific looked set for a positive Friday start following gains overnight on Wall Street. Investors will also be looking ahead to the release of U.S. jobs data for May.
Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 27,770 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 27,740 — higher than the Nikkei 225's last close at 27,413.88.
Australian stocks also looked poised to open higher, with the SPI futures contract at 7,245, against the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,175.90.
Overnight on Wall Street, the three major indexes stateside snapped two-day losing streaks. The S&P 500 jumped 1.84% to 4,176.82. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 435.05 points, or 1.33%, to 33,248.28. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 2.69% to 12,316.90.
U.S. jobs data for May is set to be out at 8:30 p.m. HK/SIN on Friday. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones see 328,000 jobs added in May, a 100,000 decline from April.
OPEC+ hikes output
In other developments, OPEC and its oil-producing allies agreed Thursday to hike output in July and August by a larger-than-expected amount as Russia's invasion of Ukraine roils global energy markets.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 101.824 following a volatile week so far that has seen it going at points from below 101.6 to above 102.4.
The Japanese yen traded at 129.92 per dollar, weaker as compared with levels below 128 seen against the greenback earlier this week, The Australian dollar was at $0.7267 after a recent jump from below $0.721.