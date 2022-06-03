Asia-Pacific stocks set for higher start after overnight Wall Street jump

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific looked set for a positive Friday start following gains overnight on Wall Street. Investors will also be looking ahead to the release of U.S. jobs data for May.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 27,770 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 27,740 — higher than the Nikkei 225's last close at 27,413.88.

Australian stocks also looked poised to open higher, with the SPI futures contract at 7,245, against the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,175.90.