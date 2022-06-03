CNBC Pro

Casino stocks could prove some of the best bets among consumer names, Bank of America says

thumbnail
Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Investing trends

CNBC ProUBS downgrades lithium name Albemarle after 35% rally in May
Pippa Stevens
CNBC ProThese 'dividend aristocrats' offer steady returns in an uncertain market, Credit Suisse says
Sarah Min
CNBC ProThese are JPMorgan's favorite stocks heading into June
Tanaya Macheel
Read More