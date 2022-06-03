What Cramer is watching Friday — a big call on Apple, Okta beats the shorts

Customers walk past a digital display of the new green color Apple iPhone 13 pro inside the Apple Store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, in New York, March 18, 2022.
Mike Segar | Reuters
What I am looking at June 3, 2022
- Big call on Apple (AAPL): Weak App store growth in May poses risk to third-quarter estimates, says Morgan Stanley's Katy Huberty, the axe. She estimates revenue growth decelerated to 4% year over year in May, down from what she estimates to be 8% year-over-year growth in April — despite easier comparisons. Results were weaker across all regions except the United States. First App store monetization decline in two years, with only two of 10 categories showing growth. Beyond the June quarter, Huberty says App store growth could accelerate again, keeps a buy rating and a $195 price target. Still: the report is enough to bring whole Nasdaq down today.
- Payrolls rose 390,000 in May, better than expected as companies keep hiring. I like the number. This is the beginning of what Fed chair Jay Powell is looking for ...
- Lululemon (LULU) is flawless, just flawless, on earnings, sales and projections. Maybe the only apparel company worth owning right now. Citi carps that there was lower-than-expected profit margin because of higher air freight costs, but I hesitate to call that stupid because I am in a pretty good mood after yesterday's Club call which I thought went well.